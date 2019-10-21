Haitian releases new high-performance drive systems with intelligent motion control

Haitian has released its third technology generation, with beneficial improvements as well as significant new developments in hardware and software.

The third generation is a new platform with intelligent and extremely fast adaptive software.

Haitian’s in-house developed software solutions offer the processor a very high degree of flexibility in the process optimisation of all axes.

Based on the OPC-UA standards, the software enables extremely open integration or connectivity with all common interfaces and seamless connection of industrial automation or any MES system.

Fu Nanhong, Chief Engineer of Haitian International in China, said: “The new generation of hydraulic servo drives in combination with a new invertor generation promises more power and ensures more precise movements of all axes.”

“We provide the customer an intelligent machine system that is open to all possibilities while leaving him free choice of integration partners.”

“Our goal is to maintain a healthy balance between hardware and software. In our opinion, intelligent motion control can only develop into a real customer advantage and offer new possibilities with thoughtful, and above all, cost-efficient hardware.”