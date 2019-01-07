Haitian/PMM adds to ranks amid impressive growth

Premier Moulding Machinery has added to key positions in its ranks following year on year growth.

PMM became the UK sales and service agent for Haitian in 2005, and has increased its sales and engineering team to manage the growth, which stands at 28 per cent in Europe.

Scott Morris joins to help the northern engineering team, Neil Buzzard joins as technical sales and training manager, and James Parton joins as the South East sales manager.

PMM has seen gains in the automotive sector thanks to its Jupiter Plus range of 2 platen machines.

The Jupiter is available from 450t – 4000t, and the energy savings, reduced footprint, price-point and warranty have all contributed to the company growth.

Zhafir Haitian’s range of electric machines is also increasing in numbers, and electric machines now account for half of PMM’s machinery sales.

The Zeres range has a mix of technologies that gives the processor the speed and accuracy of an electric machine, but without the need for an external hydraulic power pack.