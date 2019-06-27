HASCO opens new hot runner technical centre featuring Wittmann Battenfeld SmartPower 120/350

HASCO has continued to expand its hot runner business, opening a newly-constructed hot runner technical centre in Austria.

At the heart of the facility is the new SmartPower 120/350 servo-hydraulic injection moulding machine from Wittmann Battenfeld.

The HASCO location in Austria has been the company’s headquarters for hot runner technology since 2014, with 40 employees working in the segment.

The hot runner technical segment has several Wittmann Battenfeld systems in operation, including a SmartPower 120/350, a Wittmann model ATON plus dryer, and a TEMPRO plus D model dual zone temperature controller.

The SmartPower machine is equipped as standard with a servo pump for extremely high energy efficiency and also offers precise control.

The machine has an injection unit that pivots easily, which facilitates access to the nozzle and screw, thereby making it much easier to maintain the screw.