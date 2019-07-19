Hennecke launches new high-pressure elastomer casting machine

Hennecke has launched a new ELASTOLINE HP high-pressure elastomer casting machine.

The high-pressure mixhead of the new ELASTOLINE HP mixes the exact material quantity required for the production run.

Material savings through the use of high-pressure technology can add up to a five or six-figure Euro sum per year, depending on the production scenario.

Production using high-pressure technology no longer requires solvents to clean the plant and the mixhead.

Up to now, elastomer casting using high-pressure machines had not been possible.

Elastomer casting often requires extremely high temperatures which must be strictly maintained in the entire metering system, from the tanks and hose lines to the mixhead.

Through advances in high-pressure mixing technology, Hennecke has brought the ELASTOLINE HP to the market, with a selection of mixheads that efficiently convert the delivery pressure in the casting of highly viscous media into mixing energy.

The ELASTOLINE HP also enables elastomers to be cast in closed moulds.

As a standard feature, the ELASTOLINE HP is equipped for metering two components plus an optional additional component. Three types of mixhead enable mixture discharges of 10 ccm/sec. up to 600 ccm/sec.