Herbold adds another washing line in the UK

Herbold Meckesheim is supplying a plant with an input capacity of approximately 10.000 tpa for film recycling in England.

It is designed for 100 percent post-industrial stretch film and is a demanding application for wash lines, as it represents an extremely high surface area and low bulk density.

The company believes the plant is another step to cover the growing demands for high quality plastic recycling in the UK.

According to the UK Government, an additional tax on plastic packaging is very likely to be introduced in 2022. The initial amount accounts to £200 per ton on packaging which does not include at least 30 percent recycled material. This will encourage the demand for high quality recyclate.

One of the highlights of the latest project is the HERBOLD EWS 45/200 shredder which is used as a pre-shredder prior to the wet granulator. The new concept particularly enhances the accessibility to the knives and sieves on behalf of a user-friendly handling. A gearless belt-driven propulsion system in combination with a mechanical clutch, offers additional protection against demolition caused by foreign bodies.

Herbold Meckesheim says it is in a good position to comply with increasing demands for high quality plastic recyclates. The latest washing plant generation makes a major contribution to more circularity in England.