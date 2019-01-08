HRSflow exhibit use of hot runner solutions in a variety of products

Italian company HRSflow has shown off a variety of products made from high-quality parts from the combination of its universal hot runner systems and its expertise in the CAE simulation of injection moulding processes.

Examples of the products include a large yet thin-walled suitcase shell, a collapsible two-material bath box, and a laptop cover produced using HRSflow’s FLEXflow technology of electric servo-driven valve gate systems.

FLEXflow technology offers a variety of possibilities thanks to the integrated servo-electro pin drive.

The individual valve pins of the hot runner system can be controlled independently of one another with regard to their stroke position, velocity, and acceleration, meaning users can individually control the pressures and flow rates during the entire mould-filling process at every individual gate, therefore optimising the quality of their injection moulding.

This results in parts having a streak free Class A surface and minimised warpage combined with low maintenance requirement and high user friendliness of the hot runner system.