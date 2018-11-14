HRSflow introduces compact technology for low-height hot runner stack moulds

× Expand HRS Flow

HRSflow has added a new, special low-height actuator for hot runner valve gate systems to its portfolio, specifically for the construction of stack moulds.

The advantage of the new ‘Compacy Stack Mould’ technology, says the company, comes from the staggered arrangement of the cylinders to the side of the nozzle and the use of rocker levers to transmit the movement from the cylinder to the needle and tip solution used.

Stack moulds made in this way have much lower construction heights than versions in which the cylinders and needles are aligned. The required plate thickness is then 132 mm for offset nozzles and 212 mm for in line nozzles, such as in the case of HRSflow's ‘Ga’ range designed for medium to large shot weights.

As HRSflow's low-height Compact Stack Mould technology allows thinner plates, the guide and support elements can accordingly be designed smaller, thus saving additional costs.

Available for PP, ABS and PC/ABS, this new technology is mainly used for large automotive parts, such as bumpers, and non-automotive applications such as bins or pallets.

"Stack moulds with a lower height often allow the use of smaller injection moulding machines, which then lead to much lower running costs. In this way, our 'Compact Stack Tool' technology helps to make the operation of stack moulds even more economical,” commented Stephan Berz, Vice President of HRSflow Sales.