Husky launches HyPET HPP5e

Husky Injection Molding Systems has announced the launch of its next generation HyPET HPP5e system, building upon the proven industry-leading technology of the HPP platform.

HyPET HPP5e is the result of significant technology improvements that work together to deliver better energy saving, system reliability, preform quality and user friendliness.

Rob Domodossola, Husky’s President of Rigid Packaging, said: “Husky originally launched the HyPET HPP5 system as the world’s most productive and fully integrated preform moulding solution capable of delivering the most challenging preform applications, without compromising system performance, output, or quality.”

“We have now taken this industry-leading solution to the next level by implementing a number of significant technology improvements that work together to deliver a smarter, more intuitive, more productive system that will increase customer value and competitiveness on multiple levels.”

System intelligence is the key to HyPET HPP5e’s ability to intuitively reduce energy consumption, resulting in a considerable decrease in operating costs for customers.

At the heart of the platform is an intelligent, adaptive technology that uses feedback from pressure and actuator sensors to determine the optimum pressure required to effectively and efficiently mould every application.

The innovative smart system monitors and automatically adjusts for optimal energy consumption without impacting system capability, cycle time or part quality.