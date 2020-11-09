Husky launches NexPET

Husky Injection Molding Systems has launched its new NexPET system, a mid-volume PET preform moulding solution purpose-built to help producers introduce multiple new applications into the market more quickly and cost-effectively.

The new system is engineered to enable both established and emerging producers be more competitive by better responding to evolving consumer preferences.

Husky believes for established producers, NexPET delivers an agile, reliable solution to accommodate niche brands or smaller run SKUs and for emerging producers, it is a proven, cost-effective solution that enables fast, low-risk entry into markets.

NexPET can run up to a 48-cavity mould and has up to 25 percent faster mould changeovers to support a multiple preform design environment.

“Consumers are increasingly demanding more personalised products catered to their unique lifestyles and tastes. The global climate created by COVID-19 has amplified this trend, forcing many producers to rapidly adapt operations to scale up new applications like hand sanitiser, disinfectant and other health, personal care or cleaning related products,” said Robert Domodossola, Husky’s President of Rigid Packaging.

“Taking into consideration feedback from our customers, as well as assessing the current market landscape, we saw the need for a more flexible, adaptable PET preform moulding solution. As we present NexPET to the market I look forward to continuing the conversation with our customers to gain an even better understanding of what solutions they need to remain successful and competitive – even during these unprecedented times.”