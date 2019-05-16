i-mold’s integrated indexing plate drive provides a space saving all-in-one-solution

A new addition to i-mold’s portfolio of Servomold solutions is a line-up of servomotor-powered indexing plated drives that can be fully integrated into multi-component injection moulds in a space saving arrangement.

Available in four standard system sizes, the units are suitable for plate weights up to 250kg.

They are built to provide fast, precise, and trouble-free rotary motions, helping to achieve short cycle times and smooth production workflows.

Their scope of use also includes applications in which the injection moulding cycle’ is followed by a punching or filling operation.

Unlike conventional devices of this type, i-mold’s indexing plate drives provide unlimited rotary motion through 360 degrees, offering a timesaving advantage and eliminating the need to return to a zero position before a new cycle can be started.