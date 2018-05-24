Ilapak adapts bagging equipment to run new compostable film

Ilapak UK has adapted one of its vertical flow wrapping systems, the Vegatronic, to run a new compostable film.

Ilapak says it plans to modify its entire fleet of over 1200 vertical and horizontal systems and offer an upgrade option to existing customers wanting to switch to environmentally friendly substrates.

Although sustainable polymer-based films are readily available, flow wrapping machines struggle to achieve a consistent pack seal due to the challenging characteristics inherent with compostable materials.

In collaboration with UK materials manufacturer Four04, Ilapak’s R&D department has developed heating techniques and a new sealing jaw coating to successfully seal EVAP, a clear, high-gloss film which offers a high moisture vapour transmission rate (MVTR) and is compostable to the EN 13432 standard.

The Vegatronic vertical bagger is successfully running EVAP film with 100% seal quality.

Tony McDonald, Sales and Marketing Director at Ilapak explains: “When you’re running standard oriented polypropylene films, it doesn’t matter if the sealing jaw temperature varies by 10deg C or so. But to consistently seal a sensitive film such as EVAP, the jaws have to be non-stick. The heat has to be balanced across the element and you need accurate temperature control.”

The company says the breakthrough came about when the EVAP film was being used to wrap organic own-label nuts for a major UK retailer and the breathable film holds properties to lengthen shelf-life.

McDonald added: “Having successfully modified our Vegatronic VFFS machines, we’re pretty confident we’ll be able to upgrade our horizontal machines to run EVAP and other environmentally films too.”