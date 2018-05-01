Ilapak and Four04 adapt wrapping machine for biodegradable films

Ilapak UK, based in north-west London, has adapted one of its vertical flow wrapping systems, the Vegatronic, to run a new compostable film.

Ilapak plans to modify its entire fleet of over 50 vertical and horizontal systems and offer an upgrade option to existing customers looking to switch to environmentally friendly substrates.

Flow wrapping machines struggle to achieve a consistent pack seal due to the challenging characteristics of compostable materials. Working with the materials manufacturer Four04, Ilapak’s research department has developed breakthrough heating techniques and a new sealing jaw coating to successfully seal EVAP - a clear, high-gloss film which offers a high moisture vapour transmission rate (MVTR) and is compostable to the EN 13432 standard.

× Expand The Vegatronic vertical bagger at Ilapack

Tony McDonald, Sales and Marketing Director at Ilapak, said: “When you’re running standard oriented polypropylene (OPP) films, it doesn’t matter if the sealing jaw temperature varies by 10deg C or so. But to consistently seal a sensitive film such as EVAP, the jaws must be non-stick. The heat has to be balanced across the element and you need accurate temperature control.”

The group achieved a breakthrough when the EVAP film was used to wrap organic own-label nuts for a major UK retailer. The breathable film holds special properties to lengthen shelf-life, ensuring the longevity of a moist nut.

Four04 provides offline micro-perforation of its films, including the EVAP for nut bagging. The size and frequency of these perforations can be tailored in accordance with the specific respiration rate of the produce being wrapped, optimising shelf-life. Nuts can lose up to 20 per cent of their weight if they dehydrate.

McDonald added: “Having successfully modified our Vegatronic VFFS machines, we’re pretty confident we’ll be able to upgrade our horizontal machines o run EVAP and other environmentally films too.”