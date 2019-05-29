In-house machining means Spelsberg can deliver customised enclosures overnight

Spelsberg UK, one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of plastic enclosures, has begun offering secondary processing as a mainstream service to its customers.

Spelsberg’s well-equipped machining facility in Telford means it can commit to providing first samples within 24 hours.

The facility is based around four state-of-the-art CNC machines, each with milling, drilling, countersinking, tapping, and engraving capabilities.

Each of the CNC machines feature interchangeable bed fixtures, which allows any two or more of them to be set up to run the same job, meaning multiple units can be produced rapidly.

Complex customisation needs can be met, including non-round holes, counter sinking, chamfering and threat cutting.

Logos, diagrams, other graphics, and vital safety instructions can be milled permanently into the enclosures, so that they will not fade over time.