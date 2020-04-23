Indigo Environmental invests in metal detector for contamination-free recycling

× Expand C-Scan DLS C-Scan DLS

Recycling company, Indigo Environmental, has invested in a tunnel metal detector for contamination-free recycling.

The Widnes-based firm purchased the C-Scan DLS detector, manufactured by Sesotec in Germany, through Motan Colortronic Limited, Sesotec’s official agent in the UK and Ireland.

The supplied tunnel detector has a unique Primus Plus control, which gives an unrivalled resolution of the metals to be detected, and helps support the wide range of sectors covered by Indigo, including plastic injection moulding; automotive; process and manufacturing; Local Authorities and councils; waste management companies and packaging.

Indigo Environmental’s Paul Rendle-Barnes commented: “Having used Motan Colortronic Limited services for many years, we had no hesitation in selecting them for the supply of additional equipment.”