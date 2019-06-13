INEOS Styrolution’s Novodur high heat advances aesthetic appeal and processability for rear lamp housings

INEOS Styrolution has announced that Minda Industries Limited – Lighting Division, one of the leading automotive lamp manufacturers in India catering to Tier 1 automotive manufactures in India, has selected the company’s speciality ABS Novodur HH-112 for the rear lamp housing application of a leading car model in India.

Novodur HH-112 enjoys a track record of more than ten years being the material of choice in terms of performance and process ability for rear lamp and housing application and is currently used by leading global automobile brands.

The material provides high heat resistance, high dimensional stability and excellent stiffness, while also offering high performance in metallisation and welding processes.

For Minda, the moulding and metallising performance of Novodur HH-112 were the key criteria to select the material.

A senior representative at UNO Minda Group, said: “Minda appreciates INEOS Styrolution as a reliable supplier of high-performance materials, providing us the best in class solutions and helping us achieve the required flowability and ease of metallising for futuristic lighting moulds.”

Rajiv Verma, Head of India Automotive at INEOS Styrolution, said: “We are very pleased to partner with such a strong local component manufacturer. We are determined to deliver Minda the best solutions and support them to stay at the top of the industry.”