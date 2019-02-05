Innovia Films solves BOPP film static issues with Meech’s 935 ionising blowers

Cumbria-based Innovia films have been able to eliminate BOPP film static issues thanks to Meech’s 935 long range ionising blowers.

These blowers remove static from the BOPP film as it winds on Innovia’s slitter-rewinder systems, and ensures that the film lies smoothly on the reel, has a clear and untainted finish, and does not pose a hazard to operators.

During the winding process on a full wheel, static can be generated on the film’s surface, and these impressions can remain on once the wheel is unwound, impacting on product appearance and leading to product rejection, increasing wastage and downtime.

To counter the generation of static on the BOPP film, Innovia relies on Meech’s 935 long range blowers, of which 20 are in place at Innovia’s Wigton factory.

The blowers are mounted on the floor facing up towards the nip of the reel, neutralising both sides of the film as it rewinds into a full reel, preventing ribbing and other effects that hamper its ability to form a neat and uniform roll.

Neville Cox, Engineering Maintenance Manager at Innovia Films, said: “The Meech 935 long range blowers have been very useful in eliminating static at the crucial point of winding., when polypropylene films are made into rolls.”

“We first invested in the blowers in 2011 and since then, we have not encountered any alterative system that offers the long range elimination required for our automatic wind-up turrets.”

Adam Battrick, Sales Director at Meech Static Eliminators, said: “Innovia Film’s specialised BOPP product, crucial to many sectors, must be produed so it is safe to handle and wont impede on the finished product’s appearance.”

“The use of Meech’s 935 blowers has proved the perfect solution for Innovia to get around the awkward issue of installing static elimination equipment next to moving parts, in small spaces, whilst reducing hazards to workers and wastage of its products.”