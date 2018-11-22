Installation of TCUs provides 20 per cent cycle reduction

× Expand Frigel Turbogel unit Summit Chilled

Summit Chilled, the intelligent process temperature control division of Summit Systems, has been selected to supply 18 thermoregulators to a Tier One automotive customer.

The decision follows extensive trials on one of the customer’s large injection moulding machines, where Summit Chilled recommended the use of a Frigel Dual Zone Turbogel RBD 130/24 instead of the several existing 18kW tool heaters.

During the trial period, the replacement showed that one of the Frigel units was capable of enhancing the performance of four of the existing heaters.

Using the Dual Zone Turbogel unit, cycle times were reduced by 20 per cent, although this had to be regulated to 11 per cent owing to restrictions in downstream operations. In addition, costs were reduced and part quality improved because of the increase in flow rates.

“This installation shows the multiple benefits of using optimally efficient temperature control equipment, including streamlining processes and increasing output and quality,” explained Mike Jordan, Managing Director of Summit Chilled.

“Gaining such advantages, when you are a Tier One automotive supplier, is absolutely crucial given the exacting standards and service required by the sector.”