Intelicare installation at University of Edinburgh helps further research and education

The University of Edinburgh has installed a P.E.I Pinette heated platen press and a Frigosystem chiller in its Processing Laboratory in its School of Engineering.

The equipment has been added to the Institute for Materials and Processes as part of equipment run by Professor Conchúr Ó Brádaigh, and is to be used in research and teaching where individuals wish to manufacture composite laminates or polymer plaques by compression moulding techniques.

In particular, high-temperature thermoplastic composites such as PEEK/CF and PAEK/CF composites will be developed and manufactured.

The platen press is a P.E.I Pinette model LAB 450 P, with 400mm by 400mm platens, a press force up to 30 tonnes, electric top and bottom platen heating up to 450°C, and an integral touch screen incorporating state-of-the-art control of all press functions including recipe building, storage, download, and internet connection for remote operation and diagnostics.

Rapid and controlled platen cooling is achieved by the Frigosystem air-cooled NRA12 – M306 Chiller, which chills the water in a closed circuit connected with the platen press.

This range of Frigosystem chillers have been specially adapted to operate with heated platen presses where very hot water, steam, and hot compressed air exit from the platens and enter the chiller.

Intelicare undertook the installation and commissioning of the press and chiller, with P.E.I completing the training of the Composites Processing Laboratory staff in October 2019.

Dr Dipa Roy, Senior Lecturer in Composite Materials and Processing, said: “The Composites Group at the University of Edinburgh is very active in advanced thermoplastic composites research.”

“We expect this technically advanced press, together with the high capacity chiller for controlled cooling, essential for developing the desired level of crystallinity in the material during thermoplastic processing, to not only enhance the high-temperature thermoplastic composite research activity but to play a major role in the development of our students.”

“The students from the Composites Group have produced the first advanced thermoplastic composite samples on the press, and the results are very impressive.”

Phil Jones, Technical Manager of Intelicare, said: “Intelicare has evolved over the last few years, being involved in much larger turn-key projects, rather than simply the supply of individual equipment, which we still can do.”

“This applies to all our partners, for presses, complete cooling systems, and extrusion processes. I’m really proud of the team we’ve put together here at Intelicare, who have lots of experience covering a whole range of projects.”

“The Edinburgh press was a competitive process, but the equipment we provided and the value we were able to add ultimately helped us shine through.”