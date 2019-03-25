Intertronics now supplies the Relyon Plasmatool

Intertronics has introduced the Relyon Plasmatool, to give manufacturers access to high powered, portable plasma treatment, adhesives specialist.

The portable surface treatment system aims to help manufacturers in applications where the substrate is difficult to treat because of size or location.

The Relyon Plasmatool is a handheld, portable surface treatment device for improving adhesion and wetting on difficult to bond composites, metals or plastics.

Its portable trolley design allows engineers to use the equipment anywhere in and out of the workplace to improve surface treatment on larger products or hard to reach areas.

× Expand Intertronics

The machine enables surface modification on products such as automobiles, caravans, boats and architectural features, either in factory or in the field.

It can be used during pre-activation for bonding or sealing, coating or laminating as well as during cleaning to remove contaminants from materials.

Peter Swanson, Managing Director of Intertronics, said: “Plasma treatment may be a suitable approach for projects where the appearance of the material is important. Unlike other surface treatment processes, such as etching, plasma treatment can adapt the properties of a material without impacting its appearance.”