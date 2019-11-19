Irish medical sector receives R&D boost from Sumitomo (SHI) Demag

Applied Polymer Technologies (APT) has recently welcomed a new 130 all-electric, medical specification moulding machine from Sumitomo (SHI) Demag to support Irish customers with their research, product development, tool testing, and validation projects.

The installation of the precision, fully enclosed IntElect cleanroom machine from the machinery supplier was commissioned by Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s local distributor, TSM Polytech.

The mixing and blending specialist is also supplying all of the ancillary equipment and data analytics, ensuring the state-of-the-art cell delivers maximum benefits to Irish customers.

Available to Northern and Republic-based polymer manufacturers and innovators to perform trials and de-risk projects from early December 2019, the centre will also serve as the Sumitomo (SHI) Demag/TSM Irish customer training and demonstration facility.

Darren Herron, National Sales Manager for Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, said: “Our IntElect medical specification machine is built to handle extremely narrow tolerance applications produced in high volumes with greater precision."

“Now, Irish customers will be able to test their own mould tools on the system, perform process optimisation and validation tests, measure energy consumption and cycle times, and set their own production performance benchmarks.”

Shane O’Callaghan, European Sales Manager for TSM, said: “The natural synergy between our two companies in combination with the launch of a centralised R&D hub on the doorstep of Irish plastics processors at APT is an exciting development.”