Irish Micro Mouldings orders new Arburg machine to increase capacity after Technology Days 2019

Irish Micro Mouldings is benefitting from strong growth in western Ireland’s booming medical device industry and has ordered a new Arburg Allrounder 375 V 500-100 to increase capacity.

The Galway-based manufacturer, which specialises in the design and manufacture of minimal invasive devices including cardiovascular delivery devices for balloon catheters, stents and bio-absorbable implants has ordered its third vertical Allrounder.

The 375 V 500-100 is perfectly suited for over moulding applications and is exactly the same specification as the company’s other vertical Allrounders.

Vertical, small footprint machines are perfect for the precise nature of this work, where IMM excels at developing solutions for difficult applications in the medical device area.

Pat Whyte, CEO of IMM, said: “The machines need a vertical clamping unit for over moulding and insert moulding. We like the table height to be constant for operator comfort and, if possible, match the height of the work bench for good flow.”

“We also use the smallest screw barrel available because these components are very small, and we depend on a very consistent injection unit.”

Whyte met with Arburg at Technology Days in Lossburg last month, and saw an Allrounder 375 V being demonstrated.

He said: “IMM has known Arburg for a long time but I had no idea of the range of machines and new applications. Seeing this has helped us think about different applications, for example new mould designs, assembly lines, automation, and handling numbers.”