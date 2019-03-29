ISRA releases inline inspection system with application-specific camera and lighting technology for immaculate materials

ISRA has release a new camera sensor technology that improves the reliable detection of colour defects, enabling low-contrast defects to be detected and classified more reliably.

The high quality of the surface inspection also avoids the detection of false positive defects and enables quality decisions to be made based on reliable facts.

ISRA’s patented Control of Optical Properties procedure can be successfully applied to monitor different material properties, such as gloss, cloudiness or evenness of coating, as special ISRA LED rows and used as a light source and alternatively illuminate different areas of the material web.

The inspection process takes the differing intensities if the light entering the camera into account, while ISRA’s intelligent image processing software converts the variations caused by the changes to the material properties into values for haze or gloss.

In addition to detecting and classifying defects, the inspection system also offers numerous new Beyond Inspection modules that complement the system perfectly and maximise its performance.

With the all-in-one system, manufacturers can increase the quality of their products with maximum efficiency, as 100 per cent inline error detection and monitoring of the optical properties also reduce the reject rate.