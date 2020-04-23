New Conair HRG Series vacuum pumps developed for conveying plastic pellets over long distances

The new Conair HRG Series vacuum pumps are suitable to develop deep vacuum power for conveying plastic pellets over long distances, while keeping noise levels comfortably low.

An optional variable-frequency drive is available to save energy and makes the new pump suitable for use in Conair Wave Conveying systems.

The three-stage pump design, with regenerative impellers smoothly cut, capture and compress the air with minimal draft or vibration. Like twin turbo chargers on automobile engines, the vacuum becomes deeper and more powerful at each stage allowing the HRG Series pumps to convey material up to 1000 linear feet.

Due to hybrid regenerative technology, this makes the HRG pumps extremely quiet. Operating at 60 Hz, the average sound level ranges between 74 and 77 dBA, a comfortable range that does not require hearing protection.

Equipping the HRG pumps with a variable-speed drive (VFD) motor makes them ideal for use with Conair’s patented Wave Conveying System, which previously required a more costly LDP pump.

“Until now, processors have had to accept various trade-offs when selecting a central vacuum pump. Single-stage regenerative pumps are quiet and inexpensive but limited to short- and middle-distance conveying applications. Positive displacement pumps have been the workhorses of conveying — powerful and reliable but the low cost versions don’t handle long distances and are noisy,” explained Rich Shaffer, VP Product Development.

“Long-distance pumps (LDP) are special positive displacement pumps that convey over long distances, at high rates, with low noise levels, but they can be quite expensive. Conair’s new hybrid regenerative pumps offers many of the best features of previous designs at a price that is about 30% lower than a comparable LDP unit.”