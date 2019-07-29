Kawasaki robot takes centre stage as awards finalist

Warrington-based Kawasaki Robotics has been shortlisted as a finalist in the prestigious Plastics Industry Awards 2019.

The news follows the success of an innovative robot installation at leading UK moulders SynthoTec, which is using a Kawasaki robot to boost production of plastic bearing cages.

Kawasaki supplied an RS-20N robot in standard form, to provide the required high-speed in every axis, and it could also demonstrate repeatable accuracy to within +/-0.05mm across each axis for the lifetime of the robot.

Despite its high operating speed, the robot could also be stopped instantly if required, which was important to SynthoTec for operational reasons.

Ian Hensman, Sales Manager for Kawasaki Robotics, said: “SynthoTec were clear from the start about both their application objectives and their desire to manage the project to completion themselves.”

“It was immediately obvious to is that, in this case, we could be completely confident in their ability to commission and install one of our robots, with our team simply providing the equipment, together with oversight and detailed infill, as and when required.”

“it is unusual for a customer to want to do this themselves, as our many integrators will confirm. We were delighted that the SynthoTec engineering team proved to be more than capable of fully integrating our robots into their production processes, with minimal requests to us for clarification and guidance.”

“In fact, as a direct result, they have added an unexpected new credential to their already strong engineering portfolio, that of an Approved Integrator for our robots.”

As a result of the partnership, Kawasaki has been shortlisted as a finalist in the ‘Supplier Partnership- Ancillary’ category of the Plastics Industry Awards 2019, which takes places at the London Hilton hotel on September 27th.