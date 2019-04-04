Kistler releases KiXact technology to automatically calculate measurement uncertainty

Kistler Group, a global leader in dynamic measurement technology, has launch its KiXact technology, the first technology that enables measurement uncertainty to be reliably and automatically calculated and interpreted intuitively by the user.

Up to now, many measurement engineers have completely dispensed with determining measurement uncertainty due to the calculations being complicated and time-consuming, but with KiXact, Kistler is offering a solution that makes it much easier for users to deal with the uncertainty of measurement.

Kistler has been supplying engineers, researchers and measurement technicians with the appropriate technology for demanding measurement tasks for decades, and based on this wealth of experience, the company has succeeded in developing a simple, precise and fast solution for calculating measurement uncertainty.

As part of the KiDAQ data acquisition system, the KiXact technology automatically calculates measurement uncertainty, and the results can be analysed using the KiStudio Lab software provided.

External influencing factors such as ambient temperature and humidity for the respective measurement and stored in the programme and included in the KiXact calculation, and because Kistler supplies the complete measurement chain, KiXact is already optimally adjusted to the relevant setup and associated sensors.

Michael Lauffer, Product Manager DAQ Systems at Kistler, said: “Research results are only valid if they are based on precise and above all reliable measurement results. In this respect, KiXact can help ease the burden on the research budget.”

“In production contexts, we see the principle advantage of KiXact in optimising processes by incorporating measurement uncertainties faster and without complicated formulas. If you have the issue of measurement uncertainty under control, you will get better results.”