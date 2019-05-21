Klaus Feichtinger and Manfred Hackl shortlisted for European Inventor Award 2019 for Counter Current technology

Klaus Feichtinger and Manfred Hackl have been announced as finalists of the European Inventor Award 2019 for their patented Counter Current recycling technology.

The technology is capable of efficiently sorting and separating plastics, meaning less waste and more new plastics available for production.

The recycling machines move, sort and filter plastic matter, delivering a high-quality pellet at the end that will be used to create new products.

The Counter Current technology works whereby waste materials enters and extruder and is rotated in the opposing direction to the flow of the extruder screw.

Thanks to this process, more waste material can be processed at faster rates than previously possible and at lower temperatures.

This technology, based on an idea first quickly sketched out by Feichtinger, is a crucial part of the inventors’ recycling machines and is protected by several European patents.