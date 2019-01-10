KraussMaffei advancing digital research and teaching in injection moulding with PX 120-380

KraussMaffei has provided the Institute of Product Engineering at the University of Duisburg-Essen with its new PX 120-380 injection moulding machine to help develop new systems and applications.

The all-electric machine has placed a focus of development on Autonomous Process Control, Condition Monitoring, and Predictive Maintenance.

The PX 120-380 is part of a fully automated production cell along with linear robot and conveyor, making it possible to run processes in a way that resembles those in the real-life industry closer than ever.

Prof. Dr. Reingard Schiffers. Chair of the Department of Engineering Design and Plastics Machinery at the University of Duisburg-Essen, said: “The production cell measures up to the state of the art technology in every respect and enables us to merge research and practical applications in digitalisation, not least thanks to the cell’s complete digital equipment.”

The overall digital package for the PX 120 includes DataXplorer from KraussMaffei, an analysis tool that gives a close to microscopic view of the process, making it possible to react to unclear fault patterns.