KraussMaffei customer CMJ sets store by new Rent-it business model

CMJ Kunststofftechnik is setting store by the KraussMaffei Rent-it business model, renting the all-electric PX 80-380 on an initial three-year lease.

Included in the Rent-it package for the PX 80 are the warranties and services such as maintenance and spare parts service.

This life-cycle concept means that in an ideal scenario the monthly renting fee covers everything that can occur during the life of the machine used in production.

When the leasing period is over, the customer can decide whether to extend the contract, keep the machine, or conclude a Rent-it contract for a new machine.

With the Rent-it model, KraussMaffei is cooperating with an internationally active leasing company and offers two packages.

The first is the “Speed and Standard package” with a predefined leasing period, which covers systems of up to €250,000, with fast contract processing.

For orders with volumes over €250,000 there are multiple customised options from the “Flexible and Tailored” package, that has a premature return or contract extension option.

Christoph Eder, founder and Managing Director of CMJ, said: “The new Rent-it offer from KraussMaffei is ideal for our purposes. It provides us with the opportunity to always be in step with the state of the art and to offer our customers the best production opportunities on affordable terms, which is a great advantage.”