KraussMaffei expands TechCenter with new shuttle mould carrier

KraussMaffei has expanded its TechCenter with a new shuttle mould carrier, with a clamping force of 4000kN and a flexible design.

The new shuttle mould carrier is part of a complete system, which has a separate cab and robot for the LFI and SCS spraying processes.

A total of five different mixing heads are available for the different tests and automation tasks, and the special shuttle carrier is used to quickly transport to bottom mould between the machining stations of the bottom mould.

As a result, foam discharge can occur in the bottom mould outside of the clamping unit.

Another distinguishing feature of the series is the tilting movement of the upper and lower mould fixing platens.

Sebastian Schmidhuber, Head of Development of Reaction Process Machinery at KraussMaffei, said: “The market for fibre-reinforced composites continues to develop very dynamically. We support our customers sustainably from the idea to the serial production.”

“That’s why we are continuously modernising and expanding our lightweight construction TechCenter and offering our customers optimal conditions for developing and testing new production0ready technologies and automation tasks.”

“We offer customers the necessary flexibility and can quickly change over the respective automation task, and this is possible throughout the entire process chain.”