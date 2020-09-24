KraussMaffei launches new large moulding machine in the GX series

× Expand KraussMaffei The new GX 1300

KraussMaffei has expanded the clamping force range of its GX series of injection moulding machines with the addition of a new model.

The GX 1300 offers a large clamping force of 13,000 kN and a compact two-platen design for space optimisation.

KraussMaffei says the new machine is ideally suited for applications in logistics and packaging – markets in which it aims to gain a larger foothold – as well as automotive, or for technical components.

The benefits of the new size for customers in the logistics and packaging industries include, for example, the production of items such as buckets or crates.

Where these items are designed to be reused over and over, KraussMaffei says sturdy wall thickness, achieved by a high material throughput with a short cycle time, is possible thanks to HPS barrier screws.

The melt is conducted forward through two channels, and the dyes are distributed with outstanding evenness. The outcome is ideal homogenisation of the melt, which in turn allows for streak-free surfaces. This is particularly important for branded products, such as beverage crates.

The GX 1300 features the same Speed option as the other machines in the series, where, along with GuideX, a precision guide with very low resistance even at high mould load, the Speed option provides fast clamping movements and reduces the cycle time for large opening strokes.

Together with the in-mould labelling process (IML), individualised decorations of items such as buckets can also be done cost-effectively.

Like the other GX machines, the latest member of the series is optionally equipped with APC plus (Adaptive Process Control).

This machine function ensures extreme consistency in the component weight – even if recycled material is used – and therefore, says KraussMaffei, high product quality.

It does so by regulating the changeover point from injection pressure to holding pressure and the holding pressure level in real time. This allows for reducing the scrap to a minimum.

The machine's low energy consumption is the result of the BluePower servo drive, which KraussMaffei says is another selling point of the GX series in terms of conserving resources.