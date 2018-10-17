KraussMaffei launches new strategy where digital meets tradition

× Expand KM

The KraussMaffei Group has launched a new business strategy where its traditional technology development model will align with a new, stronger digital offering.

In addition to classic plastics machinery construction this new strategy aims at intensifying and accelerating the development of digital services and products, as well as new business models.

The Group established a new Digital Service Solutions (DSS) business unit in July, and this is expected to make “a substantial contribution” to its sales in the future. The new strategy is initially designed for a period of five years until 2023.

“We are positioning KraussMaffei as a company that is consistently focusing on customer needs in the age of digitisation. In the coming years, we will significantly expand our business model and add digital excellence to our high level of mechanical expertise,” explained Dr. Frank Stieler, CEO of the KraussMaffei Group

“This means that in future we will not only sell our customers high-quality machines as usual, but also create added value around the machine. We want to provide our customers with excellent service around the globe and around the clock – and make them attractive offers.”

Digital Pillars

The new Digital Service Solutions business unit will encompass three focus areas, says KraussMaffei, combining ‘customer care’, ‘customer value’ and ‘digital solutions’.

In the area of customer value, the President of the DSS business unit, Nadine Despineux, said KraussMaffei’s rental and resale machinery leasing programme is a perfect example of how the company is enabling its customers to utilise its latest technology, whilst leveraging a digital platform to ensure the model works effectively for all parties.

“The machinery leasing programme answers one of the most pressing customer needs, allowing small and mid-size moulders to avoid expensive investment and rent flexible production capacity that ties up only a little capital, whilst staying at the technological forefront,” said Despineux.

“However, for this model to be commercially attractive we have to ensure that we are capable of taking back many machines after the leases expire. Earlier this year we invested in Gindumac, a startup company that operates a globally orientated Internet platform for used machinery. The platform connects all quotations and interested parties with each other globally. The advantages of this business model, in turn, have a positive effect on the calculation of leasing rates.”

Despineux confirmed that after successful customer deployment in Germany, the leasing and resale programme will now be rolled out to France, Italy and Austria.

Other digital solutions being developed under the new strategy include 365-day delivery on parts and spares, as well as production monitoring and analysis tools for production.

Sales increase but market "sluggish"

In the current financial year, KraussMaffei reported that incoming orders amounted to €1.05 billion Euros, a 2.5 per cent increase on 2017.

Despite the increase, Dr Stieler said “growth has slowed down somewhat”, referencing “sluggish markets” outside of China. “We, like others, are experiencing this,” he continued. “It is therefore more important than ever for us not to rely on our current solutions , but invest in our capabilities, our production facilities and our staff.”

Smaller than ever: The new PX 25

Dr. Hans Ulrich Golz President of the Injection Moulding Machinery segment of the KraussMaffei Group outlined multiple machinery premieres at Fakuma, with a display of its “ever popular” PX series one of the highlights.

KraussMaffei is showing visitors the new ‘little sister’ in the PX series, the PX 25.

With a clamping force of only 250 kN, is aimed at articles with low shot weight, for example precision components for clocks, gears and gearbox elements.

The application at Fakuma is producing a sealing ring made of liquid silicone (LSR) with an intricate undercut, a weight of 0.15 and a 14-second cycle time, to demonstrate its capabilities in the field of micro-injection moulding.

For this purpose, Dr Golz explained a new plasticising process was developed with a 12-mm-thin screw and complemented with a spring-loaded check valve. Below the cantilever clamping unit there is space for the necessary vacuum pump or similar peripherals.

A decorating double

Along with the PX 25, KraussMaffei is showcasing a decorating double, with an all-electric PX320 showing IMD and IML simultaneously. In a demonstration of manufacturing integration, the company is using the PX 320 to create a complete ten-inch HMI display with integrated electronics, black decorative frame and scratch-proof coating in a single production step.

A six-axis robot inserts an IML film with printed conductor paths on the nozzle side, whilst additionally, on the ejector side, an IMD film with single-image decor will run through the mould, transferring its paint with design layer and a UV-hardening top coat to the component. As well as the IMD film for the HMI display, another film will run through the mould and provide a second cavity with additional decoration.

The unique process is possible using IMD SI DUO film feed from Leonhard Kurz, which is the first in the world to be able to position two single-image decors independently of each other with a hundredth of a millimetre accuracy, for which a patent is pending.

"Our customers benefit from the use of multi-cavity moulds, and can thus increase their output and flexibility in production," explained Dr. Golz.

Positive market for all-electric machines

Commenting on its two main all-electric exhibits at Fakuma, Dr Golz added: "The market for all-electric injection moulding machines is developing very positively, especially in Europe and the USA.

“Manufacturers appreciate the high precision and dynamics, as well as the low energy consumption. With the new PX series, KraussMaffei has set new standards regarding the precision and flexibility of the all-electric injection moulding machines, with which we will continue this growth long-term.”