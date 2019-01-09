KraussMaffei offers Industry 4.0 solutions for compounding extruders

Hannover-based KraussMaffei has offered two highly innovative solutions for all twin-screw extruders with its new ZE BluePower generation.

The new generation enables perfect integration of advanced compounding equipment with Industry 4.0 technologies.

One major development is designed to synchronously collect all production data of a compounding line, composed of perfectly tuned hardware and software components for acquisition, recording, evaluation and further processing of all process and measured values.

A second major development for in-line process monitoring is designed to instantly detect any metering errors in order to reduce production scrap and enhance line efficiency.

The ZE BluePower twin-screw extender series is characterised by high-energy efficiency and simple use, meeting requirements of compound processors in terms of flexibility and cost effectiveness.