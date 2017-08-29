KraussMaffei pelletising systems go global

KraussMaffei Berstorff is recording significant growth in incoming orders for pelletising systems both for PVC and Polyolefins.

The revised machine series with 32 L/D processing length, launched on the market for the first time for K 2016, is experiencing high demand when it comes to PVC pelletising.

In polyolefins pelletising the KraussMaffei Berstorff customers count on the reliability and performance of the 36D single-screw series.

Eric Sanson, Product Manager for Profiles and Pelletising, said: “We have systematically adapted the pelletising machines to current market requirements with respect to output.”

For instance, the 32D twin-screw extruders impress with an up to 20 per cent higher output for hard and soft PVC. Another benefit of the optimised screw concept is the processing of a large range – also high-filled - or recycling materials. A clever pelletising head concept with a high level of wear resistance also meets all challenges for the processing of sensitive and highly corrosive materials such as C-PVC.

Tunisie Cables, one of the largest manufacturers of cables in Africa, headquartered in Tunis, has opted to use KraussMaffei Berstorff equipment to meet its special requirements.

Fakhreddine Bousnina, Purchasing Manager of Tunisie Cables, said: “We expect maximum flexibility in the production process along the entire value chain. We granulate our material using flexible PVC formulations for the different applications in cable manufacturing, such as the insulating layers, sheathing and filling material.”

Sanson added: “The parallel twin-screw extruders of the 32D series feature a screw concept and fulfil these exact requirements for an extremely flexible application.”

The integrated plant, featuring the KMD 133-32/G-W as its centrepiece, will start operation at the Tunisie Cables’ Grombalia, Tunisia, site at the end of 2018.

Another keen customer of the system is Fortlev, Brazil's largest producer of plastic tank and cistern systems, using pelletising systems for MDPE. With the current order for two KME 150-36 B, the Brazilian company, based in the state of Espirito Santo, will make pellets on a total of seven KraussMaffei Berstorff 36D single-screw extruders. It then micronises them and uses them in the rotomoulding process for water tanks. Sanson said: “Besides the high performance of the extruders, Fortlev also appreciates the flexibility and stable throughput.”

The output of the KME 150-36 B is 1800 – 2000 kg/h and the output of the KMD 125-36 B is 1300 – 1500 kg/h.