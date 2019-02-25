KraussMaffei signs share purchase agreement with Pultrex

KraussMaffei has signed a share purchase agreement with Essex-based Pultrex, strengthening its system competence in the area of pultrusion.

Pultrex is one of the leader providers of pultrusion, pullwinding and filament winding systems, and is itself a manufacturer of pultrusion profiles.

Pultrex has over 40 years of experience in the field of pultrusion, and more than 600 Pultrex pultrusion systems are in use worldwide.

Nicolas Beyl, President of the Reaction Process Machinery segment at KraussMaffei Group, said: “With Pultrex, we have a valuable, experienced partner at our side, with whom we will expand our pultrusion business division for the long term.”

“With the expertise and experience of Pultrex, we are complimenting our system competence and now offer the entire value chain from a single supplier. At the same time, we will together pursue the aim of promoting standardised pultrusion system construction, therefore offering our customers solutions with optimum price-performance ratios.”

Colin Leek, Managing Director of Pultrex, said: “The range of pultruded profiles is extremely diverse and continues to grow. Thanks to the cooperation with KraussMaffei, completely new opportunities and applications will arise for us and our customers.”

“Our partnership with the globally active technology leader, in particular the worldwide sales and service network, will be of great benefit to all our customers.”