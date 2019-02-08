Labotek installs new and efficient transport system for Danfoss plastic factory

Labotek has collaborated with Danish manufacturer Danfoss to provide a turnkey contract for a new automated conveyor system.

Three new outdoor silos have been erected in under 24 hours and will function as an external warehouse for the plastic factory’s raw materials.

Each silo is 12 metres high and contains around 40 tonnes of raw materials.

Zoran Hristovski, Key Account Manager for Labotek, said: “We have collaborated with Danfoss for a number of years, and we were therefore pleased to have the project of designing and installing the new conveying system, which is a 70 metre long piped vacuum driven conveying unit installed between the silos and the plastic production.”

In addition to the new silos giving the plastic factory more capacity, they also replace 28 smaller silos that have taken up unnecessary space inside the factory.

Tonny Andresen, Value Stream Manager for Danfoss, said: “Since we had to move our injection moulding machines and piping system, it was obvious to activate the production flow in the factory at the same time, together with the connection of the three new silos that will function as our external stock of raw materials.”

“We now avoid the need to dispose of large quantities of cardboard packaging that the packaging material previously was supplied with, meaning the new setup with the three outdoor silos also benefits the environment.”