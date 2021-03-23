Essentra Components completes extensive assessment of KraussMaffei equipment and digital products

As part of their divisional machine replacement strategy, Essentra Components has been trialling a KraussMaffei KM50/180CX injection moulding machine over the last six months. This 50-tonne, energy-efficient model boasts a compact, lubricant-free, cantilever clamping unit that provides unparalleled access to the moulding area.

Machine specification includes an integrated servo-driven SPX10 sprue picker, a high-speed telescopic unit that sits within the machine guard and minimises space and head-room requirements.

Of particular interest to Essentra was the inclusion of KraussMaffei’s APC plus process control module. Developed by KraussMaffei’s in-house Digital Products Division, this product claims to significantly reduce process downtime and production scrap rates.

The APC plus system moves already-competent mould shops towards actual zero-defect production. It achieves this by automatically compensating for external influences on part quality, such as changes in ambient temperature and humidity, or material batch variations such as differing MFIs.

During the evaluation process, the company completed over 30 tool trials, monitoring cycle time, energy consumption, OEE and production scrap rates. For purposes of comparison, duplicate tests took place on a similar tonnage hydraulic machine previously supplied by KraussMaffei.

Chris Butler, Divisional Process Development Manager, said: “What we were expecting versus what we documented during the trials was exceptional. We have collated all the raw data needed to push forward with our investment strategy of replacing legacy machines with machinery that has inbuilt energy-saving and efficiency features.”

Simon Hirst, KraussMaffei New Machines Sales Manager, added: “The machine options we can now offer to our customers can provide significant gains for them in terms of energy-saving and improved process control. New digital products, such as our flagship APC plus (Adaptive Process Control), provide confidence when technical skill levels are limited and can maximise uptime, reduce scrap levels and even optimise the amount of raw material used. In essence, APC gives you 100 per cent control of your process, and once optimised, makes true 0% defect production a real possibility.”

Building on the success of the machine evaluation, Simon looks forward to an ongoing working relationship with Essentra:

“It has been a real pleasure to work with the technical and procurement teams at Essentra, and we look forward to further demonstrating our technologies and applications.

“As well as significantly improving profitability through improved performance and control of the process, our products also have a positive environmental impact. Consuming less energy and plastic raw material is increasingly important to our industry, and KraussMaffei is at the forefront of emerging digital technologies that offer real and significant gains.”