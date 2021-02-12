Successful Cooling Solution For A UK Beverage Closure Company

UPM Conveyors, manufacturer of high quality conveyor systems, recently designed a stainless steel system to improve efficiency at a UK beverage closure company. The bespoke system solved manufacturing issues that were resulting in ovality due to a high closure temperature above 45-degrees Celsius, a high level of static and a high reject rate.

UPM’s specialists created the bespoke conveyor design, presented it to the company, manufactured and then installed and tested it on the premises, including a static eliminator and a bespoke control system. The closure temperature was reduced to ~30-degree Celsius and the company now benefits from stainless steel conveyor sides, a mobile support frame and PET-G dust covers.

The cooling system implemented includes two high efficiency fans (1ph 240v 0.6 amp) providing 1200 m3/h of air flow, air/heat exchangers requiring 10 bar chilled water with 15mm diameter pipes, a variable speed control to adjust fan speed, and a hinged quick access to the G4 grade pleated panel filter.

Further features of the system also include a low wear and FDA compliant modular link belt and quick belt removal for clean down. All equipment was manufactured and tested to UK standards, with full in house project management.

Staff can use the bespoke control system via a touch screen HMI to operate variable speed adjustments, to continuously monitor the temperature of the cooling system, and much more.