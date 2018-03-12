Launch of latest all-electric IntElect machines pushes Sumitomo sales to five-year high

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag has reported increased sales and orders for a fifth successive year, after launching its latest IntElect all-electric injection moulding machinery.

Higher demand from the packaging and medical sectors also boosted its orders, £218.5 million in 2016 to £263 million in 2017

Gerd Liebig, CEO Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, said: “This healthy growth inspires our customers’ confidence that we will remain a reliable partner with a clear investment strategy. In practice, this means our strategic focus will hone in on the key segments of packaging, medical and automotive as well as the on technical advancement of all-electric machines. Hence, we will enhance this product series by introducing machines with mid-range clamping forces at the beginning of 2019. Despite the general market growth in 2017, we increased our market shares in the automotive and medical engineering segments by 10 per cent, and even by 20 per cent for our core segments of packaging and all-electric machines.”