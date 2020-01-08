Less than encouraging year forecast for Italian manufacturers of plastics and rubber processing machinery

A negative year-end result is expected for the Italian plastics and rubber processing machinery industry as reiterated in the foreign trade data just published by the Italian National Statistical Institute for January to September, analysed by the Amaplast Studies Center.

The statistics show a continuing slump in the two trades flows, down -13.1 per cent for imports, and -8.5 per cent for exports, with respect to the first nine months of 2018.

The balance of trade remains fully positive, at well over €1.5 billion, but has still contracted by six percentage points.

Dario Previero, Amaplast President, said: “Speaking with my colleagues in the machinery manufacturing industry, I note a certain amount of concern deriving from the less than encouraging prospects for both the domestic and foreign markets.”

“However, we must not overlook the fact that this slump, whose first signs were seen in the year-end results for 2018, comes after a long period of growth. With the sole exception of 2013, we have witnessed seven years with a plus sign that strengthened the industry and allowed companies to invest in research and development in order to offer their customers increasingly technologically advanced solutions.”

“It is no simple matter to understand whether this is a cyclical recession or a structural weakening of the sector. It is mainly the diffuse uncertainty that induces an increasingly marked tendency in our customers to reduce or defer investment.”

“Of course it is true that the recent K Show in Dusseldorf gave us a gasp of air, but many companies complain of rather meagre results in their order books. It is thus difficult to venture a forecast for 2020, which could be a year of great volatility if the political and economic uncertainties that have plagued us in 2019 are not cleared up.”

“I would also add that the theme of the circular economy was prominently featured during the German tradeshow. This great challenge could transform into significant opportunities for development for Italian manufacturers of plastics and rubber processing machinery, who are increasingly ready to market systems within an Industry 4.0 perspective, with production cycles characterised by energy savings and ability to process recycled plastics.”