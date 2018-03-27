Linecross makes Midlands expansion as manufacturing strengthens in industrial heartland

Linecross, a thermoformer based in Cannock, has expanded its factory with more than £3.1m at its two sites in the English Midlands. It has bought three vacuum forming machines, including twin sheet forming capabilities, with further equipment including two new injection moulding machines with clamp forces of 2300 and 900 tonnes, providing the ability to mould large automotive interior parts.

Linecross supplies fellow Midlands manufacturers Bentley, Aston Martin and JCB, challenging traditional methods of manufacturing vacuum-formed thermoplastic, polyurethane and injection moulded components.

As well as the high-end car makers, moulded components are sent to London Taxis and caravan manufacturers Swift Group and Coachman.

Efficiency and productivity improvements have also been aided with new robotic handling systems and an ultrasonic welding robot to support assembly operations.

David Austin, Chairman of Linecross, said: “Conventional thermo-forming has moved on greatly. These days the industry is about more than just stand-alone parts. We are now supplying assembled modules and using a variety of different processes at the same time.”

“We have been at the forefront of advancements in the industry for 50 years and have established a culture of collaborative partnerships with our customers and other industry specialists, which has enabled us to support many iconic, global brands.

“We have a bright, dedicated team in place who are committed to remaining at the forefront of new plastic and composite materials and technology.”