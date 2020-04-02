Lloyd Instruments launches the new high speed universal testing machine

Lloyd Instruments has developed a new single-column universal testing machine.

The company says the machine provides ultra-high speed testing along with flexibility, reliability and high accuracy test results for all materials testing applications up to 5 kN supporting test types such as tensile, compression, bend, friction, tearing, peeling, insertion/extraction, creep/relaxation and many other.

With a test and return speed of 2032 mm/min (80 in/min) the new LS5HS testing machine improves throughput and saves valuable time in production and quality testing functionalities where productivity can be optimised.

As the LS5HS universal testing machine is designed to automate workflows, robots can be coupled to the machine to speed up the testing process even further, and automated, repetitive tests can be run in hours rather than days, helping to eliminate operator error, improve operator safety and reduce cost.The LS5HS universal testing machine features a travel of 800 mm and a crosshead speed range from 0.01 up to 2032 mm/min.

A throat depth of 150 mm provides a large working area, and the load accuracy of +/- 0.5 down to 1% of load cell value provides high dynamic range, reducing the number of load cells required to cover the force range.The universal testing machine can be used as stand-alone controlled by a console. For more advanced testing, the NEXYGENPlus software can be added and test results can automatically be uploaded for easy analysis.