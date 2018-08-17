Lorien installs new production lines for Britvic

Lorien Engineering Solutions (Lorien), a division of GP Strategies, is working with soft drinks provider Britvic to install new state-of-the-art production lines at its Leeds and Rugby manufacturing sites.

With new bottling lines introduced at both sites, the factories have been developed to provide new PET bottling facilities.

The company says these upgrades have been designed to optimise operational efficiencies, helping the company minimise the impact of its operations on the environment in line with its sustainable business programme, “A Healthier Everyday”.

× Expand Lorien Engineering Solutions Finished packs ready for sale

Lorien is part of a multi-disciplined project team, created and led by Britvic, to deliver a step-change in business capability.

Alongside other specialists, Lorien is supporting Britvic with project management, compliance and design resources at all stages of the development.

“The project demonstrates Britvic’s commitment to providing the latest technology to optimise operations and reduce the impact on the planet,” said Adam Hartley, Engineering and Plant Development Manager leading the installation group for Britvic.

“Working collaboratively with our suppliers and the supporting project team has been crucial to maximising the potential of the sites and setting them up for success in the long term.”