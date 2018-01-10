Lyndex power up two-ram baler for PET and HDPE recycling accuracy

Lyndex Recycling has introduced its new generation of two-ram balers to the reclamation market, providing increased power and versatility for plastics processors.

Lyndex Recycling Systems, a Telford-based maker of high volume balers and waste recycling machinery, has introduced a second-generation range of 2-ram balers. These offer new levels of versatility and throughput for plastic re-processors as well as metal and paper processors.

Designed and manufactured in the UK and available in five different models, the Lyndex Ram II is a medium range baling solution developed to work with multiple waste streams including PET and HDPE, through to mixed solid waste and RDF.

The five new machines are available in a choice of size and footprint, with wide or narrow box construction to suit different bale formats and with a main ram press force ranging from 80 to 160 tonnes, to match different waste streams as well as volume, speed and throughput requirements.

× Expand Lyndex II Ram LT820 baler

Advanced hydraulics operating at 4500 psi (315 bar), as opposed to more typical 2500 psi (175 bar) to 3000 psi (215 bar), enable the Lyndex Ram II to operate with a smaller diameter main cylinder, reducing the footprint of the machine compared to competing products, yet delivering equivalent or increased press force and ram speeds.

This combination, together with energy efficient variable speed displacement pumps to maximise available kilowatts and sophisticated programming, also delivers significantly improved cycle times, helping to improve productivity and throughput for today’s operators.

Versatility has been a key design focus for the new 2-Ram range. The Lyndex operator interface is equipped with a 16 material grade ‘recipe’ system that allows machine operating parameters to be changed at the touch of a button to suit the particular recyclate being processed. This covers machine pressures, photocell selection, machine intelligent lamination calculator, tying patterns and other parameters to optimise the production of each material grade. Further customisation to fine tune individual recipes to suit changing waste fractions is also possible.

In addition, bale tying systems include galvanised steel wire, plastic strapping or both. Where both tying heads are fitted these are selected by the flick of a switch or programmed into the material grade recipe system and switched automatically each time that recipe is selected.

Further versatility is introduced with the Lyndex Flex-Door, enabling fully automatic baler operation either in Plug Mode, a feature typical of channel balers, or Bale Separation Mode. Plug Mode is normally used to speed up production for fibre based materials including OCC and paper waste, the completed bale is only partially ejected, with the inner end acting as a ‘Plug’ to block the exit, so that bales are extruded as a continuous stream.

In Bale Separation Mode, the Flex Door closes off the main chamber which retains the material within the chamber throughout the baling cycle, on ejection the door retracts presenting a neat bale end. This is particularly useful for materials like PET and HDPE which would otherwise fail to keep its shape or integrity due to material ‘memory’, which in turn could cause handling and loading issues for onward transportation.

Doug Lord, Sales Manager at Lyndex Recycling Systems, said: “While two ram machines offer the highest compressive force, there is often a trade off in throughput. We have developed the Lyndex Ram II family of machines to provide a truly powerful yet versatile baling solution that delivers the compressive force of the two-ram design, but with features to deliver cycle times more akin to channel balers. The new range will out-perform the ram speed and baling cycle time of any other two ram balers of equal horsepower on the market. They offer a number of low maintenance design features, 16 pre-programmed baling modes and a range of options to suit most production environments.”