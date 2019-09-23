männer and Thermoplay to operate jointly in the market

männer and Thermoplay, two hot runner manufacturers within Barnes Moulding Solutions strategic business unit will operate jointly in the market.

männer focuses on the development and manufacture of the “original cylindrical valve gate system” first patented by Otto männer.

Thermoplay, which partners with männer in product development, specialises in the development and manufacture of thermal gate hot runner systems, enabling Thermoplay to use männer manifold technologies in the area of thermal gate hot runner systems.

Thermoplay customers can access männer’s range of valve gate systems through their usual supplier. Thermoplay’s already-implemented valve gate systems will continue to have recovery systems and spare parts supplied to them. Conversely, männer sales personnel can offer their customers the new thermal hot runner systems from Thermoplay.

Both companies anticipate that their close cooperation will benefit from joined activities in the areas of product development, customer support, and services.

Norbert Scheid, company President, said: “The specialist area of moulds and hot runner technology is extremely comprehensive. To deliver truly economical and efficient solutions, it is critical to provide experience and detailed knowledge of design, application technology, and production across a broad range.”

“No company can do that alone, especially if it has established itself in the multi-cavity market for 8 to 192-fold systems. With our collaboration, each of the two companies can focus on its core area of expertise, and we can combine the best of everything to provide a customised solution to our customers.”

Together with its brands FOBOHA, Gammaflux, männer, Priamus, Synventive, and Thermoplay, the Barnes Molding Solutions strategic business unit will be exhibiting together at the K 2019 Trade Fair in Hall 1 / C50 and E50 in October.