Maag Americas announces new COLORex Colour Mixer

Maag Americas has added The ColoRex Colour Mixer to its line of Ambient Pulverizers.

The COLORex is used to mix product in-line with a pulverizer to eliminate the typical cleanup time of a central mixer.

× Expand Maag

It is designed for most polymers, for production rates up to 907 kg/h (2,000 lbs/hr) and can also be used off-line with a loader system and multiple feeders.

The company believes the mixer is a great alternative to traditional high-speed mixers which can be time consuming and costly to clean and maintain.

It also allows the operator to colour natural or virgin resins directly out of the pulverizer or from a silo.

It is a high intensity mixer that will incorporate any pigment or additive homogeneously and is controlled by variable frequency drive for the motor speed and 480V for the mixer itself.

The loss-in-weight feeder (LWF) uses 110V and international voltages are available.