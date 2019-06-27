Maag releases new F-Series gear pump

Maag Indsutrial has released its new F-Series gear pumps, featuring the DX Dosix, with better dosing accuracy, and the FX Flexinox, the flexible alternative of the existing CX and TX.

The new pumps simplify cleaning and maintenance work, and can adapt better to the needs of customers and processes.

Claudio Bonafede, Managing Director for Maag Italy, said: “During the development of the series, we have tested several types of gear shafts, in steels and plastics, as well as PEEK, which gives us a chance to have different advantages and flexibility.”

“For this new series, we’ll have the chance to use the new Z16 with 16 teeth for the FX and the Z14 with 14 teeth for the DX.”