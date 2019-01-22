Macchi to open extrusion line plant in Georgia

Italian company Macchi, a leader in the production of blown film extrusion lines, has signed a contract for a POD 5-layer line plant in Georgia.

The plant, which was supplied to a primary plastics transformer operating in the beverage sector,

has recently been tested and will allow the production of up to 500kg/h of collation shrink hood film.

Thanks to the water cooling of the extruders, the plant will guarantee reduced energy consumption, therefore allowing the manufacturer a real optimisation of the entire life cycle management costs.

This new market means Macchi now serves 88 markets across the world.