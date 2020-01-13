Maguire announces Maguire + Syncro control system

Maguire Europe has announced an innovative extrusion control system for wire and cable, which provides accurate control of grams-per-metre yield, improve product integrity, and reduce operating costs.

The Maguire + Syncro system can be deployed in extrusion or coextrusion operations, and in new or retrofit installations.

Using data from a digital post-extrusion encoder and tachometer, the system adjusts extruder screw RPM and capstan speed to ensure tight coating tolerances and end-product consistency.

Paul Edmondson, Managing Director of Maguire Europe, said: “Given the high speeds in wire and cable extrusion. Any coating errors can quickly escalate into severe rejection rates, extensive downtime, and costly waste of polymer compound and conduction or optical fibre.”

“The Maguire + Syncro extrusion control system enables the manufacturer to maximise throughput while maintaining tight tolerances, drawing on Maguire’s expertise in control of material handling with Syncro’s expertise in controlling extrusion lines.”