Maguire exhibiting at NPE2018 with VBD series dryer

Maguire Products, the blender manufacturer, will be at NPE2018 with its intermediate-range model of its VBD vacuum resin dryers.

The systems introduce an energy-monitoring capability that will be available with all VBD models (Booth W5747).

The VBD-600 dryer achieves throughputs up to 275 kg per hour. This capacity is suitable for the manufacture of sheet, large automotive parts, and many other extrusion and moulding applications. With the new model, Maguire now offers vacuum drying systems with throughput capabilities ranging from 15 to 450 kg per hour.

The VBD-600 dryer on exhibit at NPE2018 will include a new controller display that monitors energy consumption and enables processors to track consumption over time. This is the latest addition to an intuitive control system which enables operators to manage all drying parameters simply by means of a touch screen.

Frank Kavanagh, Maguire Vice President of sales and marketing, said: “The new energy consumption display makes the radical energy efficiency of vacuum drying immediately measurable. Since drying polymer can account for as much as 15 per cent of total process energy cost for a molding operation, the substantial reduction in energy consumption made possible by the vacuum dryer can yield a rapid return on investment for the equipment.”