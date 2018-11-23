Maguire introduces new all-in-one ‘micro tower’ for small-volume plastics processing

× Expand The MMT Micro Tower Maguire MMT

Maguire Products has launched a new type of raw material handling device for small-volume plastics processing that combines loading, dosing, mixing, and dispensing functions in one compact system governed by a single controller.

The Maguire MMT Micro Tower mixes up to three materials—such as virgin resin, regrind, and masterbatch—in 4.5 kg batches for injection moulding or extrusion processes with throughputs up to 45 kg per hour.

The compact tower mounts at the throat of the processing machine, with no floor space required for a vacuum pump. To ensure accuracy, the loader and three material hoppers operate on a loss-in-weight basis under simultaneous direction by the controller.

“The MMT Micro Tower replaces elaborate and often over-sized combinations of separate pieces of equipment with a single, compact, relatively inexpensive system designed specifically for low-volume production,” said Frank Kavanagh, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

“It is simple to install, easy to access for material changes, and intuitively controlled by the operator.”

The blower in the MMT Micro Tower is driven by a lightweight brushless motor. Filters are cleaned by Maguire’s patented dust-clearing blow-back system.